American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.06. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

