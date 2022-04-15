American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,543,000 after buying an additional 400,850 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after buying an additional 75,812 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $63.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,399,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $64.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

American International Group Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.