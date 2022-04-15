American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AMS opened at $2.33 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $14.09 million, a PE ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.
About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)
