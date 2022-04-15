American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

AMT stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,759. The company has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

