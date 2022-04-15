American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of American Tower by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($320.65) to €284.00 ($308.70) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

AMT stock opened at $255.54 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.77%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

