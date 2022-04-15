American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 18,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 200,333 shares.The stock last traded at $22.08 and had previously closed at $21.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $691.51 million, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $158.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 118,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,557,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after purchasing an additional 167,711 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

