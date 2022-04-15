Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.24.

Amgen stock opened at $254.02 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

