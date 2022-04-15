Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $237.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $237.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $235.24.

Amgen stock opened at $254.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.49 and a 200-day moving average of $222.27.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Amgen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

