Amon (AMN) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Amon (AMN) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Amon has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. Amon has a market cap of $849,842.98 and $595.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00034325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00105121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

