Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,374.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 417.1% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADI stock opened at $156.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

