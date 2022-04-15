Analysts Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to Post $0.47 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Byline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $80.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BY traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $24.22. 140,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,201. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

In related news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $547,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

