Analysts Anticipate Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($3.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($1.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CMPI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMPI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. 4,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,242. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

