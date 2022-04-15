Analysts Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) to report ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.19). Cinemark reported earnings of ($1.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cinemark by 19.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 32,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.02. 1,782,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

