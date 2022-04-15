Analysts Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Announce -$0.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) to announce ($0.89) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.13). eHealth reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 347.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Shares of eHealth stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $9.40. 546,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,436. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $251.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.09. eHealth has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

In other eHealth news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in eHealth by 205.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

