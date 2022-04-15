Analysts Anticipate Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Will Post Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) will post $3.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics reported earnings per share of $6.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The company had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLGT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ FLGT traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 202,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,394. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $112.00. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $76.15.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 600.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

