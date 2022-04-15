Analysts Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.34. Juniper Networks reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.13. 5,585,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,458,109. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $507,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

