Analysts Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Post $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.24. Medpace posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

MEDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

MEDP traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $158.10. 119,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,415. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,567,000 after acquiring an additional 37,926 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,455,000 after buying an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Medpace by 602.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,433,000 after buying an additional 980,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,578,000 after buying an additional 57,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,085,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

