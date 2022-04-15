Analysts Expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.54 Million

Analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) will announce $31.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.10 million and the highest is $33.12 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $25.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $140.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.90 million to $147.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $145.85 million, with estimates ranging from $140.16 million to $151.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASC. UBS Group downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Fearnley Fonds cut Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

Shares of ASC stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $185.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% in the third quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 234,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 366,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 838,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

