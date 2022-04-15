Analysts Expect Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) to post sales of $72.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Braze’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.20 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full-year sales of $339.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $338.90 million to $341.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $457.84 million, with estimates ranging from $440.70 million to $465.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Braze.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 17,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $645,323.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 322,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,115,416.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $22,150,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $19,290,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 799,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,813. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.88. Braze has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

About Braze (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braze (BRZE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.