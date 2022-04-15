Analysts Expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.22). ESSA Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPIX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. 150,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,797. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.64. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

