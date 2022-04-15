Analysts Expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.22). ESSA Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.
Shares of EPIX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. 150,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,797. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.64. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $36.00.
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
