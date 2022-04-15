Analysts Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) will report $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.44. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $3.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.33 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE FBC traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $39.66. 269,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $56.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.41%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,211,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,012,000 after purchasing an additional 658,114 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,364,000 after acquiring an additional 507,761 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,017,000 after acquiring an additional 320,770 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,010,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,451,000 after acquiring an additional 74,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,060,000 after acquiring an additional 239,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.