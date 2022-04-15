Analysts Expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.82). Invitae posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The company had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NVTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Shares of NVTA stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.50. 4,871,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,115,767. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 7.95.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Invitae in the third quarter valued at $124,651,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 15.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,248 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at $31,790,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Invitae by 18.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

