Analysts Set Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) PT at €81.57

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €78.13 ($84.92).

Several research firms recently commented on BC8. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($57.61) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($61.96) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Baader Bank set a €61.00 ($66.30) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($77.17) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of ETR:BC8 traded up €0.07 ($0.08) on Friday, hitting €44.62 ($48.50). 130,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €40.82 ($44.37) and a 52 week high of €69.56 ($75.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.86. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 24.29.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

