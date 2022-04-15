Analysts Set Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) PT at €81.57

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €78.13 ($84.92).

Several research firms recently commented on BC8. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($57.61) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($61.96) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Baader Bank set a €61.00 ($66.30) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($77.17) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of ETR:BC8 traded up €0.07 ($0.08) on Friday, hitting €44.62 ($48.50). 130,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €40.82 ($44.37) and a 52 week high of €69.56 ($75.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.86. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 24.29.

About Bechtle (Get Rating)

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.