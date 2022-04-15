Analysts Set Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT at $34.13

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSSE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CSSE opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.85). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 45.66% and a negative return on equity of 51.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1,035.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 59,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,460,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.