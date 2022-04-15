Analysts Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) PT at $44.75

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.38%.
FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
