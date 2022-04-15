Analysts Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) PT at $44.75

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,745,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,123. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.