Analysts Set Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target at $14.25

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

GPMT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 272,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,584. The stock has a market cap of $562.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

