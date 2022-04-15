Analysts Set Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Graphite Bio stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. 799,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,562. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. Graphite Bio has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 54,565 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $504,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 257,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,399. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 7,851,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,600,000 after acquiring an additional 420,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 262,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $6,888,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 2,028.7% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 531,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 506,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 12.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 442,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 48,917 shares during the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

