Analysts Set OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Target Price at $34.00

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on OCI from €30.00 ($32.61) to €45.00 ($48.91) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on OCI in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on OCI from €33.00 ($35.87) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on OCI from €31.00 ($33.70) to €38.50 ($41.85) in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of OCI stock remained flat at $$40.85 during trading on Friday. OCI has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

