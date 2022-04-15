Analysts Set Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) PT at $32.60

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

REYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

REYN traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.12. 403,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.34. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 53.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 97,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 35.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

