Analysts Set WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Price Target at $100.22

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.19. The company had a trading volume of 960,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.32 and a 200-day moving average of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $105.43.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,720,000 after purchasing an additional 81,598 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

