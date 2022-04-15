Anchor Protocol Market Cap Achieves $712.59 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00005222 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $712.59 million and $40.47 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008605 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 338,267,053 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

