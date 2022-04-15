Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Short Interest Up 103.2% in March

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a growth of 103.2% from the March 15th total of 62,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.52. 28,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,858. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79.

Angel Oak Mortgage ( NYSE:AOMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director W D. Minami bought 3,700 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $60,236.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Morgan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,660.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $92,432,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 275,306 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 477,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 210,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 443,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 137,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

