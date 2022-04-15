Anoncoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $77.00 (ANC)

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $99,440.14 and $77.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

