ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of ANSYS worth $26,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 322.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $282.33 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.69.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.