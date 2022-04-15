Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Downgraded to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATRS. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.52. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $5.59.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

