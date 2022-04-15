Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $10,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,307,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,269,000 after acquiring an additional 463,517 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,480,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,891,000 after acquiring an additional 594,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,833,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,281,000 after acquiring an additional 232,237 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,418,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,055,000 after acquiring an additional 34,524 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

AIRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of AIRC stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.41. 599,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,598. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $582,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and have sold 41,500 shares worth $2,184,830. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apartment Income REIT Profile (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.