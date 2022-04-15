Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $203.25

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 203.25 ($2.65) and traded as low as GBX 195 ($2.54). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 196.40 ($2.56), with a volume of 227,513 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £971.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 203.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 214.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a GBX 6.36 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Apax Global Alpha’s previous dividend of $5.97. Apax Global Alpha’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

