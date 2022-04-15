Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 2,504 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOP. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 272.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,693,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,181,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,141,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,526,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,849,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.54. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $71.48 and a 52 week high of $144.37.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

