Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 478 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,030 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 131,682 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,155 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 520,565 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $73,264,000 after purchasing an additional 30,846 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $117.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,140,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,624. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.42 and its 200-day moving average is $125.45. The stock has a market cap of $207.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.