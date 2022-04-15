Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.01. 14,867,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,415,674. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83.

