Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 46.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.20. 2,213,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.85 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.