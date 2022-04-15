Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $2.06 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Workday by 45.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 10,667.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,842,000 after acquiring an additional 522,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 180.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,785,000 after acquiring an additional 468,199 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 67.9% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,467,000 after acquiring an additional 429,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.83.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,246.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.14. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,597 shares of company stock valued at $55,407,953. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.