Appleton Partners Inc. MA Invests $201,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,802,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,378,000 after acquiring an additional 136,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.34. The company had a trading volume of 173,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,996. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.09.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
