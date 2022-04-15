Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,068,000 after purchasing an additional 903,777 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $656,037,000 after buying an additional 450,555 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Baxter International by 633.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 340,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,383,000 after buying an additional 294,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Baxter International by 327.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,650,000 after buying an additional 168,094 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $76.44. 3,843,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,318. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.76. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 44.27%.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.