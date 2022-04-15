Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $5,968,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $7.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.43. 73,519,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,606,232. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $316.00 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.48 and its 200-day moving average is $369.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

