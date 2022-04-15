Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 965,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,245 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 218,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FHI traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 347,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The company had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

FHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

