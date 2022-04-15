Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,519 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West increased its position in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $53.12. The company had a trading volume of 17,240,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,528,228. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80. The stock has a market cap of $300.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

