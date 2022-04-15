Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 175 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Paychex by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3,988.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 87,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 626.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 365,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after buying an additional 314,740 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $136.69. 1,574,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,380. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.91 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

