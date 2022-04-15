Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 18 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Booking by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking stock traded down $32.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,227.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,211. The company has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,281.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,348.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,734.74.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

