Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 419 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,593,000 after purchasing an additional 130,849 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,999,000 after purchasing an additional 124,936 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $18,395,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,140,000 after purchasing an additional 94,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.79. 269,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,344. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $247.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.44.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

